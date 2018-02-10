Ares previews a stylish Tesla Model S convertible





Ares Tesla Model S convertible Enlarge Photo

Although consumers have largely fallen out of love with convertibles, there's still something about a drop-top that stirs up feelings.

Ares Design, based in Modena, Italy, has something cooking that certainly strikes directly at said feelings.

The firm hasn't provided any details but it did release two sketches of a Tesla Model S convertible conversion it has in the works. The convertible is in development alongside Ares' Model S shooting brake project.

Ares Tesla Model S convertible Enlarge Photo

If the cabrio follows in the shooting brake's footsteps, it should be doubly more luxurious inside as well. The firm said it plans to let its leather specialists loose on the interior to concoct a more befitting cabin to the luxury electric car.

Ares will need to work some magic to keep the lovely surfacing and style lines on display in its sketches, though. There's already a Model S convertible roaming the Earth somewhere, and it suffers from a seriously bloated rear end with hunched shoulders. The advantage with Ares' design is that the car has also been transformed into a proper 2-door, as opposed to previous Model S convertible conversions which have kept the standard car's four doors.

Since Ares hasn't provided additional details on the cabrio, we have to assume it will arrive sometime after the shooting brake. The Italian firm previously said it will begin offering the shooting brake this spring. We also have to imagine pricing will mirror its other Model S project; prices for the shooting brake will hover around $250,000 to $310,000.