BMW iX3 spied, US Ranger Raptor hinted, Ram 1500 Moparized: Today's Car News

2019 Ford Ranger Raptor Enlarge Photo

BMW will introduce an electric version of its X3 at the end of the decade and we've just spotted a prototype. No technical details have been revealed but expect a range of at least 200 miles for the electric SUV.

Ford hasn't confirmed its Ranger Raptor for the United States, but the engineering boss of the Ford Performance division has dropped some pretty strong hints that we'll see the pickup truck here. And that it will likely come with a gasoline-powered engine instead of the diesel being offered everywhere else.

When Ram's new 1500 reaches showrooms next month, it will already have a long list of upgrades available from the Mopar division. Among the items is a 2.0-inch lift kit that enables you to fit massive 35-inch off-road tires to the truck.

