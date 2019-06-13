Lexus will reportedly show off a production LC Convertible at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed, which runs in the United Kingdom from July 4-7.

The version on display will be based on the LC 500, Roadshow reported on Wednesday, but a convertible version of the LC 500h hybrid is likely coming, too.

According to Roadshow's sources, Lexus is still fine tuning the LC Convertible but will be able to start sales shortly, meaning we'll likely see it arrive at dealerships later this year as a 2020 model.

Lexus in January showed off an LC Convertible concept that looked virtually production ready, so the news of the car's imminent reveal isn't a huge surprise. What the concept didn't reveal is whether the car is coming with a traditional soft-top or a heavier, more complex retractable hard-top. The former is more likely given the weight and storage benefits of soft-top roofs.

Lexus LC Convertible concept

Lexus hasn't offered a convertible since the IS C, which ended production in 2015, and the SC before it that ended its run in 2010. Lexus originally engineered the RC as a convertible, but canned the drop-top in 2014 to focus on more popular vehicle segments. Thanks, crossovers.

The LC 500 coupe is priced from ‭$93,325‬ for 2019, and the convertible version should run even higher. Potential rivals include Mercedes-Benz's S-Class Cabriolet and SL-Class, the Maserati GranTurismo Convertible, and the Porsche 911 Cabriolet.

Note, for buyers seeking more performance than either the 354-horsepower LC 500h or 471-hp LC 500 can offer, Lexus is working on a more hardcore model likely to be badged an LC F. This model is expected to make its arrival next year.

To learn about other cars headed to this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, head to our dedicated.