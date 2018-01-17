Mercedes CLA spied, electric Ferrari confirmed, V-8 Defender revealed: Car News Headlines

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
Mercedes-Benz's next-generation CLA has been spotted for the first time. Despite the heavy camouflage gear, we can already tell the new CLA will resemble a scaled-down version of the recently revealed third-generation CLS.
Despite previously deriding the idea, Ferrari Chairman Sergio Marchionne has come out with confirmation that an electric supercar is coming from the Italian brand. He even went as far as state that Ferrari could beat all rivals to the market with an electric supercar, including Tesla. We'll believe it when we see it.
Land Rover has revealed a V-8 conversion for its out-of-production Defender to celebrate this year's 70th anniversary of the launch of the original Land Rover. The V-8 used was a naturally aspirated version of Jaguar Land Rover's familiar 5.0-liter mill.
