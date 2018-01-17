Full-size Kia SUV based on Telluride concept in the works

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Kia Telluride concept, 2016 Detroit Auto Show Enlarge Photo

It wasn’t long ago that Kia had a large, rugged SUV in its lineup. The vehicle was called the Borrego (a Mohave in other markets), and was offered for only a couple of years before finally being dropped in 2010. The vehicle had simply fallen victim to the twin effects of the global financial crisis and high gas prices. Now, the Borrego, or at least a vehicle like it, looks set to return.

Kia President Peter Schreyer speaking at this week's 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit confirmed that a full-size SUV is coming, GoAuto reports. The vehicle will be based on the well-received Telluride concept unveiled in 2016, Schreyer revealed without going into further detail.

It's not clear at this point when Kia plans to launch its full-size SUV and on which platform the vehicle will be based. One possibility is using the platform being developed for the next-generation Hyundai Sante Fe.

The Telluride concept was based on a stretched version of the platform found in the mid-size Sorento, which is Kia's biggest SUV at present. The concept also featured a plug-in hybrid powertrain pairing a 3.5-liter V-6 with an electric motor to generate a combined 400 horsepower.

Separately, Kia Vice President of Product Planning Orth Hedrick said at the Detroit show that the Sorento would eventually offer a diesel option, Car and Driver reports. Hedrick said Kia was working on certification for the engine with regulators. He didn't reveal what engine it would be but the most likely option is the 2.2-liter turbocharged inline-4 diesel offered in the Sorento overseas. The engine is good for 197 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque.

Stay tuned.