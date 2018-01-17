Full-size Kia SUV based on Telluride concept in the works

Jan 17, 2018
Follow Viknesh

Kia Telluride concept, 2016 Detroit Auto Show

Kia Telluride concept, 2016 Detroit Auto Show

Enlarge Photo

It wasn’t long ago that Kia had a large, rugged SUV in its lineup. The vehicle was called the Borrego (a Mohave in other markets), and was offered for only a couple of years before finally being dropped in 2010. The vehicle had simply fallen victim to the twin effects of the global financial crisis and high gas prices. Now, the Borrego, or at least a vehicle like it, looks set to return.

Kia President Peter Schreyer speaking at this week's 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit confirmed that a full-size SUV is coming, GoAuto reports. The vehicle will be based on the well-received Telluride concept unveiled in 2016, Schreyer revealed without going into further detail.

It's not clear at this point when Kia plans to launch its full-size SUV and on which platform the vehicle will be based. One possibility is using the platform being developed for the next-generation Hyundai Sante Fe.

Kia Telluride concept, 2016 Detroit Auto Show

Kia Telluride concept, 2016 Detroit Auto Show

Enlarge Photo

The Telluride concept was based on a stretched version of the platform found in the mid-size Sorento, which is Kia's biggest SUV at present. The concept also featured a plug-in hybrid powertrain pairing a 3.5-liter V-6 with an electric motor to generate a combined 400 horsepower.

Separately, Kia Vice President of Product Planning Orth Hedrick said at the Detroit show that the Sorento would eventually offer a diesel option, Car and Driver reports. Hedrick said Kia was working on certification for the engine with regulators. He didn't reveal what engine it would be but the most likely option is the 2.2-liter turbocharged inline-4 diesel offered in the Sorento overseas. The engine is good for 197 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque.

Stay tuned.

Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLB spy shots 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLB spy shots
2018 Ford F-150 diesel video preview 2018 Ford F-150 diesel video preview
2019 Infiniti QX50 gets a price 2019 Infiniti QX50 gets a price
China’s GAC returns to Detroit auto show with GA4 sedan, Enverge concept China’s GAC returns to Detroit auto show with GA4 sedan, Enverge concept
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.