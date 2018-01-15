2019 Ram 1500, 2019 Mercedes-AMG CLS53, 2019 Ford Ranger: Car News Headlines

Jan 15, 2018
2019 Ram 1500

2019 Ram 1500

The first day of the 2018 North American International Auto Show is in full swing and there's been plenty of debuts already. One of the big reveals was the next-generation Ram 1500. This is one of the most important vehicles for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and so far it's managed to impress the audiences in Detroit.

Another star has been the slightly smaller Ford Ranger pickup. Sitting in the mid-size category, the new pickup will soon be battling it out with the likes of the Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon, Honda Ridgeline, Nissan Frontier and Toyota Tacoma.

There was luxury on show, too. Mercedes-AMG introduced the first models from its new 53 series: the CLS53 and E53 Coupe and Cabriolet. Each of them come with a powertrain delivering V-8 power coupled with the fuel consumption of a 6-cylinder.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Ram 1500 first look: big rig turns the page

Efficiency meets performance in AMG's new 53 series

2019 Ford Ranger marks Ford's return to mid-size pickup market

NJ town wants to wipe itself off the map, literally

50th Anniversary 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt cranks out 475 horsepower

All renewable energy types to be cost-competitive by 2020

2019 Chevrolet Silverado: lighter, stronger, and smarter

2018 Chevrolet Malibu review

Honda Accord, Lincoln Navigator and Volvo XC60 named 2018 North American Car, Truck & Utility of the Year winners

Tesla now licensed to sell electric cars in Rhode Island

