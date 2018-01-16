Mercedes-Benz EQC, long-lost Bullitt Mustang, Shelby GT500: Today's Car News

Jan 16, 2018
2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt, 2018 Detroit auto show

Mercedes-Benz's EQC has been spotted for the first time in prototype form. The electric SUV is due on sale in 2019 and should have at least 300 miles of range on a single charge.

The actual 1968 Ford Mustang driven by Steve McQueen in the hit movie “Bullitt” recently came out of hiding. It's on show this week at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, where Ford unveiled its own modern version of the car based on the sixth-generation Mustang.

Ford also used the Detroit show to confirm a new Mustang Shelby GT500. The mega muscle car will be coming in 2019 with a confirmed 700-plus horsepower.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV spy shots

Long-lost 1968 Mustang from “Bullitt” likely worth millions

Next Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 teased in Detroit, coming in 2019 with 700+ HP

2018 Aston Martin Vanquish review

2019 Jeep Cherokee makeover reveals prettier face, turbocharged power

GM promises it can make money on all-electric cars by 2021

Acura RDX prototype is a thinly veiled 2019 RDX that puts luxury rivals on notice

2018 Ford F-150 review

2019 Hyundai Veloster N marks brand's foray into hot hatchbacks

Electric cars are cheapest to drive against gas cars in these states

