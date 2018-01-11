2019 Ford Edge, 2019 Honda Insight, Genovation electric Corvette: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Ford's just updated the Edge and among the changes is the addition of a sporty Edge ST model. Thanks to a twin-turbocharged V-6 and all-wheel-drive system, it has 335 horsepower being channelled to its four wheels.

Honda has released a few more details on its 2019 Insight. The big news is the car, which adopts a new sedan body style, will return 50 mpg or more combined.

America's Genovation used this week's 2018 Consumer Electronics Show to introduce its electric Corvette. Not only is the car right up there with the Rimac Concept_One in terms of performance, but it also features circular taillights that are well suited to the C7 Corvette on which it's based.

Meet the 2019 Ford Edge ST, for when the soccer team is running late

2019 Honda Insight to deliver 50 mpg or better

Genovation’s 800-horsepower Corvette EV debuts at 2018 CES

The 7 most beautiful cars of 2018

2019 Kia Forte to debut in Detroit

2018 Kia Soul EV gets bigger battery, range boost from 93 to 111 miles

Chinese electric car startup Xpeng shows G3 SUV at 2018 CES

Chinese automaker looking to build cars in South Carolina

Toyota and Mazda select Alabama for new US plant

US regulator rejects coal, nuclear bailout, says renewable energy may double by 2020