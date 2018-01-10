Smart celebrates a decade in US with 10th Anniversary Edition ForTwo Electric Drive





Smart ForTwo 10th Anniversary special edition Enlarge Photo

Smart has been making news in the United States for more than a decade, but that's only because the quirky city car brand flirted with coming to the U.S. for years before it actually got here. Now, however, it's been a decade. To mark the occasion, Smart revealed the 10th Anniversary Edition ForTwo Electric Drive on Wednesday ahead of its introduction at the 2018 Detroit auto show.

The special edition will be available for a short period of the 2018 model year. It features exclusive Sapphire Blue Metallic paint and a handful of other slight tweaks. Brabus 16-inch wheels, a Brabus shift knob, and Brabus floor mats don the special ForTwo and the optional Sport Package is standard. Additionally, "10th Anniversary" badging replaces normal trim badges. The package will be offered on the Passion and Prime trim levels in the coupe body style.



Smart ForTwo 10th Anniversary special edition Enlarge Photo

Smart isn't capping production on the 10th Anniversary Edition but reiterated that the model will only be available for a limited time this year. The special edition also represents the brand's future in the United States and Canada as Smart moves to become an electric-only lineup. All Smarts after the 2017 model year will feature electric powertrains and gasoline-powered cars will be a thing of the past. Owners of older Smarts powered by an internal-combustion engine will still have access to service and parts, however.

The 10th Anniversary Edition ForTwo Electric Drive boasts the same 17.6-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery good for 58 miles of range. Its electric motor produces 80 horsepower and 118 pound-feet of torque.

For those interested in celebrating Smart's milestone or those who just like the look, the 10th Anniversary Edition will be a $1,950 option.

