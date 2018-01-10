BMW 8-Series leaked, Land Rover Defender spied, Mini Cooper updated: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Mini Cooper Enlarge Photo

Photos of BMW's new 8-Series coupe have hit the web. They indicate that BMW's designers have toned down the aggressive lines of last year's 8-Series concept for the production model, but that there's still a lot to like.

Redesigning an icon like the Land Rover Defender is a monumental task, but Land Rover is up to the challenge. The automaker has been spotted testing the next-generation model in public for the first time.

Mini's Hardtop and Convertible have come in for some updates. Not much has changed but there is a cool Union Jack motif integrated in the taillights. The changes should eventually filter across to other Mini models like the Clubman and Countryman.

BMW 8-Series leaked

2020 Land Rover Defender spy shots

Meet the new 2019 Mini Cooper, same as the old Mini

The lowest-rated cars of 2018

Mercedes-Benz presents next-gen MBUX user interface at CES

Mazda rotary engine may find new life in self-driving Toyota e-Palette project

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLB spy shots

Now that you can pump your own gas in Oregon, New Jersey remains the last holdout

Vanderhall Edison² electric 3-wheeler looks to beat Morgan to the punch

300,000th Nissan Leaf electric car delivered as new version kicks off