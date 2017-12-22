Dodge Demon dyno run, VW Arteon, Trumpchi GA8: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon First Drive Enlarge Photo

Dodge Challenger SRT Demons are now being delivered all around the country. Tuning firm A2Speed got its hands on one and proceeded to put it straight on the dyno, and thankfully the company produced a video, too. The sound alone is worth the hit.

Volkswagen’s Arteon is currently on sale overseas but we’ll see it here for the first time in February. The car replaces the CC in VW’s lineup and should prove much more popular.

China’s GAC Motor is confirmed to be arriving on these shores in late 2019. We’ll get a taste of what GAC has planned at next month’s North American International Auto Show, where three vehicles from the automaker’s Trumpchi brand will be displayed.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon gets strapped to the dyno

2019 VW Arteon to make US debut at 2018 Chicago auto show

China’s GAC returning to Detroit auto show with luxury sedan, electric car

2018 Kia Niro review

2019 Mini Hardtop spy shots

First Euro prices for Jaguar I-Pace electric car released; US $70K to $80K?

Could Audi phase out the R8?

2018 Subaru WRX review

McLaren testing electric car but production still years away

2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid: early owner's first impressions