2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon gets strapped to the dyno

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



It’s the Friday before the holidays so you probably have some time off. That’s good because we’ve got a video you’re going to want to watch again and again.

It’s a short clip of the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon on the dyno, and yes you’ll definitely want the volume turned up loud. When driver floors the pedal, the sound of the engine roar combined with the supercharger whine will send shivers down the spine of any gearhead.

But just as important as the sound are the numbers. The test was conducted on the dyno of A2Speed and sees the Demon’s 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 deliver a peak 724 horsepower at 6,150 rpm and 681 pound-feet of torque at 4,350 rpm. Taking into account drivetrain loss, power at the crank should be coming in at the official 808-hp mark.

Note, this figure is achieved using regular pump gas. According to Dodge, with 100+ octane gas and the optional Direct Connection powertrain controller plugged in, the Demon will deliver its full 840 hp and 770 lb-ft worth of grunt. In the right conditions, this will see the car hit 60 mph in 2.3 seconds and pass the quarter mile in 9.65 seconds at 140 mph.

The Demon has only just started deliveries so we should be seeing more crazy videos in the coming weeks and months. In fact, the folks at A2Speed are planning a follow-up video in the coming weeks with the Demon dialed up to 840 horses. Of course, there are much more powerful Challengers out there. Earlier this year we saw Hennessey Performance Engineering put down 863-rear-wheel-horsepower with its HPE1000 Challenger SRT Hellcat. Pure insanity.