2019 Mini Hardtop spy shots

Dec 22, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2019 Mini Hardtop facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Mini’s third-generation Hardtop is encroaching on the midway point in its life cycle and will soon be updated to keep it looking and feeling fresh.

A prototype for the updated model has just been spotted ahead of a likely debut early next year. We should see it arrive in showrooms as a 2019 model, with pricing starting close to the current model's $22,450 base sticker.

Judging by the photos, the internals of the headlights are new and it appears some tweaks are being made to the taillights, too. The bumpers are the same units found on the current model though these will likely switch to a revised design on more advanced prototypes.

This particular prototype is for the sporty Cooper S Hardtop but similar changes should feature on the base Cooper and high-performance John Cooper Works versions, too.

2019 Mini Hardtop facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2019 Mini Hardtop facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Enlarge Photo

Prototypes for the updated Hardtop 4 Door have also been spotted, which you can view here.

Not much else is known about the updated Hardtop. While the current inline-3 and -4 powertrain offerings should carry over, there’s the possibility Mini adds the plug-in hybrid powertrain that debuted in the 2017 Mini Cooper S E Countryman, as an option. The setup combines a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-3 with an electric motor for a combined output of 221 horsepower.

We could also see Mini add a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission on some models, something Mini has already confirmed for markets outside the United States for next March.

And in 2019, Mini will launch an electric car. This model is expected to be based on the Hardtop.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2019 Mini Hardtop facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Lexus still open to UX sub-compact crossover in US Lexus still open to UX sub-compact crossover in US
2019 Mini Hardtop spy shots 2019 Mini Hardtop spy shots
China’s GAC returning to Detroit auto show with luxury sedan, electric car China’s GAC returning to Detroit auto show with luxury sedan, electric car
Ferrari Testarossa convertible from Michael Jackson Pepsi commercial for sale Ferrari Testarossa convertible from Michael Jackson Pepsi commercial for sale
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.