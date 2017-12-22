China’s GAC returning to Detroit auto show with luxury sedan, electric car

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Chinese automaker GAC Motor is returning to the North American International Auto Show in Detroit for the fourth time and will be bringing three new vehicles, including an electric car concept the automaker says is aimed at young buyers.

The state-owned company, which operates the Gonow and Trumpchi brands, confirmed in November plans to enter the United States by the end of 2019 with the GS8 mid-size SUV. In China, the GS8 is marketed under the Trumpchi brand but GAC is considering changing the name due to the similarity with President Donald Trump’s surname.

GAC will use its latest Detroit presence to preview other vehicles that could potentially be sold stateside. One of these will be a luxury sedan called the GA8. The model is the Trumpchi brand’s flagship, and it comes powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 delivering 198 horsepower. The sedan stretches approximately 16.4 feet in length, making a potential rival to cars such as the Genesis G80 and Volvo S90.

2018 Trumpchi GM8 Enlarge Photo

While we don’t have any details on the electric car concept GAC plans to display in Detroit, we do know the automaker’s third vehicle will be the GM8 minivan. Like the GA8, the GM8 is powered exclusively by a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4. We could envisage it going up against the likes of the Chrysler Pacifica and Honda Odyssey if sold here.

As mentioned earlier, GAC’s first vehicle confirmed for sale in the U.S. is the GS8 mid-size SUV. It’s also powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4, which is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive system.

Stay tuned for the reveal of GAC’s latest vehicles, which is scheduled for January 15 at the North American International Auto Show. To learn about more vehicles appearing at the show, head to our dedicated hub.