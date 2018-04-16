2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder spy shots and video

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Porsche’s 718 Boxster and Cayman have just received the GTS treatment. But the German sports car marque is already working on the next rung up the ladder, the new 718 Boxster Spyder and Cayman GT4.

Shown here is a prototype for the Boxster Spyder. The car is being developed alongside a new 718 Cayman GT4 and should make its debut soon, as a 2019 model.

It’s easy to spot this as the Spyder due to the characteristic rear humps behind what’s almost certain to be a minimalist cabin. The roof is also unique to the Spyder, chosen due to its streamlined design and lightweight properties. The design is a tribute to the 718 Spyder from the 1960s.

The standard Boxster and Cayman are fitted exclusively with turbocharged flat-4 engines, but the more potent versions are expected to run naturally aspirated flat-6 engines, just like their predecessors. That’s the word of Porsche engineer August Achleitner, who is in charge of the 718 and 911 sports car lines.

Considering the last Spyder came with 375 horsepower, as much as 400 hp could make it into the new one. What isn’t so clear is whether there will be a dual-clutch transmission available this time. Previously, the car was offered exclusively with a manual.

Expect the 0-60 mph time to approach 4.0 seconds and the top speed to lie somewhere above 180 mph.

2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder Enlarge Photo

Other upgrades will include lowered suspension, a more aggressive aero kit with larger intakes, plus uprated brakes and sharpened steering.

Production will be limited, so if you’re interested in parking one on your driveway you better start cozying up to your local Porsche dealer. These special editions typically sell out fast.

Stay tuned for updates as development continues.