2019 BMW M2 Competition leaked, will have 410 horsepower

Roundel fans, rejoice. While BMW is busy focusing on bringing more SUVs to the market, the M division still wants more performance options. By hook or by crook, the M folks seem to have snuck one past the money men: the M2 Competition.

Disguised prototypes have been out testing for a while but we finally have our first full look at an unmasked version of the car, interior included. These photos, and more like them, were posted on BMW Blog Slovenia on Sunday.

The changes are subtle but include a wider grille and a larger opening for the intake under the headlight. We also see for the first time the more aerodynamic M-style side mirror housing, which isn't found on the stock M2 (shown below).

The interior shots reveal the M2 Competition will get the better bolstered seats from the M4 along with a red starter button and additional M buttons on the steering wheel.

The M2 Competition is expected to be revealed this month ahead of the start of production in July. This means we should see the car arrive in showrooms in the second half of the year, as a 2019 model.

The M division's Competition cars represent the first step up from the standard M cars. This means there’s still room for even more hardcore M2 CS and M2 GTS models, should the green light be given.

In the case of the M2 Competition, the leaked information reveals the car will swap out the stock M2’s 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 in favor of the unit found in the M3/M4. Code-named the S55, the engine benefits from a lighter crankshaft, stronger pistons, and a few other internal goodies. More importantly, it doubles up on the turbocharging to boost power. In the M3/M4 the engine is good for 425 horsepower, and in the M3/M4Competition you're looking at 444 hp.

The leaked info reveals the M2 Competition will get 410 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque, which is still a healthy boost over the stock M2's 365 hp and 369 lb-ft. Note, the 410 hp rating is likely measured in metric figures, so for the United States we could see this dropped to 405 hp. Other details include a 0-62 mph time of 4.2 seconds and a dual-clutch transmission. Sadly, there's been no mention of a manual.

Stay tuned for an update in the coming weeks.