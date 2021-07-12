Audi's next electric vehicle will be a small crossover twinned with an electric Porsche Macan. The Audi will go by the name Q6 E-Tron, and the first prototype has just been spotted in the wild.

Audi will present a trio of concepts over the course of the next year as a preview of the design direction for its future fleet. One of the concepts will be a large fastback previewing a replacement for the A8. It's known as the Grand Sphere, and Audi has provided a first look in a series of teaser shots.

Lamborghini's replacement for the Aventador is just around the corner, and it will feature an entirely new V-12 engine. This time around the V-12 will be paired with a plug-in hybrid system, which means more power but also more weight and complexity.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

