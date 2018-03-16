Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Audi has been spotted testing what looks to be a more hardcore variant of its R8 supercar.

The prototype is wearing new fascias front and rear but what's most telling are the large oval exhausts that are reminiscent of the design used on the hardcore variant of the original R8, the R8 GT.

Starting at the front, we can see that the grille has been made wider and flatter. There's also a gap now between the headlights and intakes situated below, which take on a more angular shape compared to the intakes currently found on the R8. Finally, there's the new lip spoiler and this leads to extended side skirts on the car's flanks.

2020 Audi R8 GT spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

At the rear, there's the aforementioned exhaust tips plus a new vent that spans the entirety of the fascia. It's hard to judge, but it's possible there are some active elements in the rear diffuser as well.

The prototype has also been fitted with a massive set of carbon-ceramic brake rotors.

The previous R8 GT also offered the most power in the R8 family, so for the new generation we'd be looking at a higher output than the R8 V10 Plus' 610 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque. The same engine in the Lamborghini Huracán makes 640 hp and 442 lb-ft in Performante guise.

2012 Audi R8 GT Enlarge Photo

Look for a debut of the R8 GT late this year or early next. It should reach showrooms as a 2020 model.

But before the R8 GT arrives, we're expecting a new R8 V6 powered by a twin-turbocharged V-6. This model will be aimed at markets where there are steep taxes for high-displacement engines, and will likely come with the 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 fitted to the RS 4 Avant and RS 5, where it delivers 450 hp and 442 lb-ft.

Sadly, Audi execs have been hinting that there might not be a replacement for the R8 once the current car ends its run. The good news is that the Audi Sport division is cooking up an electric super sedan that could help fill the void.