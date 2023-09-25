Nissan appears set to introduce an update to its Rogue compact crossover, as evidenced by the sighting of a camouflaged prototype.

The current Rogue arrived in 2020 as a 2021 model and the update should be introduced next year as a mid-cycle refresh. It will likely be introduced as a 2025 model in the U.S.

In other markets the Rogue is sold as the X-Trail. The same updates should be introduced on the X-Trail as well.

Not much appears different on the outside. The camouflage gear points to revised fascias at both ends, and new colors and wheel patterns may also be planned. New details that can be spotted include the vents under the headlights and the pattern of the grille.

2025 Nissan Rogue facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

More substantial tweaks will take place inside. A larger infotainment screen can be seen on the prototype. It loses the pair of dials and other controls on the frame of the current Rogue's infotainment screen. Instead, some controls and a single dial are positioned below the screen in the updated Rogue.

It isn't clear what Nissan plans in the powertrain department. The sole powertrain currently available in the U.S. is a 1.5-liter turbo-3. It generates a healthy 201 hp but is saddled with a CVT exclusively. Front-wheel drive comes standard, but all-wheel drive is available.

Nissan offers more powertrains in the Rogue in other markets. For example, the automaker offers the Rogue's X-Trail sibling with a hybrid powertrain with an electric drive system whose energy comes from a 1.5-liter gas engine serving purely as a generator. The configuration is known as a series hybrid and is branded E-Power by Nissan. There have been rumors that Nissan may introduce the technology to the U.S. in the updated Rogue.