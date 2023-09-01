The 2024 Porsche 911 Turbo S hybrid underwent testing, the Ferrari biopic's trailer went live, and the 2024 Ram 1500 TRX marks the end of the Hellcat pickup truck. It's the Week in Reverse, right there at Motor Authority.

As the 2024 Porsche 911 Turbo S hybrid nears the end of its development it's been spotted testing on public roads. The all-wheel-drive sports car will mark the first production hybrid 911 and will bring forth the 992 model's refresh. Expect a debut to take place later this year or early in 2024.

The Dodge Charger Hellcat and Hemi-powered models topped the list for Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's (IIHS) most-stolen vehicles list. Kia and Hyundais also made the list due to a design defect, but the Mopar muscle car seemingly is easy to steal and quite popular with thieves.

A trailer for the Ferrari biopic revealed the heartbreak, drama, and carnage that will be on full display throughout the movie. The focus of the movie will be on a pivotal three-month period in Enzo Ferrari's life during the summer of 1957.

Mercedes-Benz resigned F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton for another 2 years. That will have Hamilton racing for Mercedes on the F1 grid through 2025 and into his 40s.

The 2024 Ram 1500 TRX Final Edition marked the end of the Hellcat pickup truck. The TRX nameplate may live on and return in a new form, though it'll likely have less cylinders and electrification if or when that should take place.