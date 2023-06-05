A Tesla Model S Plaid has lapped Germany's Nürburgring in record time for a production electric vehicle, thanks to a little help from the vehicle's new Track Package. Video shows the complete run, which was conducted last week by the “Tesla Plaid racing team.”

Lexus has expanded its lineup with a new entry in the subcompact segment. The entry is a subcompact crossover called the LBX, and it measures just 165 inches long, or 12 inches less than the already small UX crossover.

Ford sells the F-150 Raptor R equipped with a supercharged V-8 rated at 700 hp. However, the automaker has launched a much more affordable upgrade package designed for F-150s with the regular 5.0-liter V-8, which delivers the same 700-hp rating.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

