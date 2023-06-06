The current sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro bows out after the 2024 model year, and to mark the end of the run Chevy has introduced a special Collector's Edition model. Although a successor hasn't been announced, Chevy has confirmed that it isn't curtains for the Camaro just yet.

A prototype for a redesigned Volkswagen Tiguan has been spotted, with the latest test vehicle wearing barely any camouflage gear. While the new Tiguan will follow an evolutionary path, even sharing its platform with the outgoing generation, there are rumors of a separate electric model being added to the lineup.

Fiat has revealed an electric car even smaller than the 500e subcompact hatch headed to U.S. showrooms in 2024. The new EV resurrects Fiat's Topolino nameplate, and is essentially a rebadged version of the Citroën Ami minicar.

