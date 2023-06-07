Volvo has revealed a subcompact electric crossover. It goes by the name EX30, and we'll see it reach showrooms as a 2025 model. At least one version will pack 422 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.4 seconds.

Aston Martin started work on a supercar as early as 1977. It was called the Bulldog, and only the one prototype was built before the plug was pulled on the project. The prototype's current owner recently restored the car and now it has been driven to a top speed of over 200 mph for the first time.

British track car specialist Caterham is developing an electric sports car. A thinly veiled concept version will be unveiled next month and a teaser photo gives a good indication of what's to come. Responsible for the design is Anthony Jannarelly, the designer of the Jannarelly Design-1 sports car.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2025 Volvo EX30 hits 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, starts at $34,950

Aston Martin Bulldog comes out of its slumber to hit 205.4 mph

Caterham Project V electric sports car teased

Test drive: 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz picks up young fans

2025 Range Rover Evoque spy shots

These hybrids have AWD, top 40 mpg, cost less than $30,000

Redesigned 2024 Lexus GX teased again, debuts June 8

Kia Carnival vs. Honda Odyssey: Compare Minivans

Alpine A110 R Le Mans celebrates French race's centennial

Base Tesla Model 3 now also qualifies for $7,500 tax credit