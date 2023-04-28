We drove the 2023 BMW M2, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class debuted, and the Lucid Gravity began testing on public roads. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We attacked the Tail of the Dragon in the 2023 BMW M2. While the latest iteration of BMW's compact sports coupe is expensive, heavy, and a bit frumpy looking, it's still a sweet throwback that's worth savoring before the electric era fully comes online.

The Hennessey VelociRaptorR 6x6 blasted into reality with an eye-watering price of $499,999. The six-wheeled monster can be upgraded from the stock 700 hp to 1,000 hp for buyers with deep enough pockets.

The 2025 BMW M5 continued testing on the Nürburgring. The high-output variant of the next-generation 5-Series will feature a hybrid powertrain and all-wheel drive when it arrives in 2024.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class debuted as the automaker continues to combine traditional luxury and comfort with a high level of digital capability. With a leather-lined interior, glitzy screens on the dashboard, and lots of LED lighting elements inside and out, the latest E-Class is flashier than ever.

Lucid began testing its electric Gravity crossover SUV on public roads. The three-row EV will feature seating for up to seven passengers, though five- and six-seat versions will be offered, and deliveries are set to begin in 2024.