McLaren recently held a dealer meeting where information about the company's P1 successor was divulged. Apparently, the hypercar is due in 2026 with a new carbon tub, a V-8 hybrid powertrain, and Formula 1-inspired aerodynamics.

French performance marque Alpine is working on multiple electric vehicles, with some potentially destined for sale in the U.S. The first is due in 2024 and will be previewed shortly by a concept dubbed the A290 Beta.

Alfa Romeo has introduced a second update for its Giulia and Stelvio models. The update brings revised styling on the outside, new technology in the cabin, and a pair of limited-edition models for each vehicle.

