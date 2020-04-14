The true replacements for the much-loved ATS-V and CTS-V have finally been confirmed as the CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing. Testing is taking place at racetracks all across the country and the new sport sedans are already delivering faster lap times than the models they replace.

If you're the rare type that finds supercars lacking in performance, Novitec has you covered. The latest offering from the German tuning legend is a 902-horsepower upgrade for McLaren Senna.

Mazda looks set to make a proper premium push with a stylish and dynamic new 6 sedan. According to a new report, the redesigned mid-size sedan will be the first recipient of Mazda's new inline-6 engine and rear-wheel-drive platform.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

