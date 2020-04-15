Porsche's new 911 Turbo S is the latest recipient of the automaker's active aerodynamics system. A new video is out detailing how the system primes the car for every driving situation.

A prototype for the next-generation BMW M4 has been spotted. The new car will come with the choice of manual and automatic transmissions, rear- and all-wheel drive, and striking looks previewed by last year's controversial Concept 4 show car.

Another upcoming car that has been spotted is a new Volkswagen Arteon R. The speedy fastback sedan is expected to boast a new turbocharged V-6 with over 400 horsepower on tap.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Get a close-up look at the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S active aero in action

2021 BMW M4 spy shots

2021 Volkswagen Arteon R spy shots

Automakers slash rates, add deals, offer help to new buyers amid coronavirus slowdown

First drive review: 2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave is a blast in the sand

Amid pandemic, cities woo Tesla over Cybertruck factory possibility

Lotus previews additional colors for Evija electric hypercar

Review update: The 2020 Toyota Sienna Limited Premium is very casual, all business

VW's ID Buzz likely to replace Touran, Sharan minivans

Electric flying car racing series heads toward launch by the end of 2020