Kia made quite the splash when it pulled the wraps off the Stinger a few years back. The shapely sport sedan offers coupe-like lines, a pair of turbocharged engines, and the choice of rear- or all-wheel drive—and now it seems Kia has more in store for the Stinger very soon.

The automaker is working on a mid-cycle update that we're likely to see introduced for the 2021 model year (the Stinger bowed as a 2018 model), and Car Sales citing sources close to Kia reported on Tuesday that among the updates will be more power.

Before you get too excited we must report that there won't be any new engines, meaning rumors of a V-8 or even the new 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 from the Genesis G80 and GV80 making it into the Stinger can be quashed. Instead, the 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 currently fitted to the Stinger will reportedly be tuned to deliver more than its current 365-horsepower rating by way of a new bi-modal exhaust system.

2020 Kia Stinger

No change is reported for the Stinger's 2.0-liter turbocharged 4, currently rated at 255 hp, or the sedan's standard 8-speed automatic.

Camouflaged prototypes for the updated Stinger have been spotted in Kia's home market of Korea. They suggest that some visual tweaks are in store. One we know that's coming are larger exhaust tips, likely reflecting the new exhaust system.

Kia's last update for the Stinger was the introduction of the Stinger GTS for 2020. The more track-focused model featured both software and hardware upgrades to help it slice through corners better.