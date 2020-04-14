The McLaren Senna is hardly lacking in performance but German tuning legend Novitec has nevertheless taken it upon itself to dial up the fun some more.

The Senna is a track-focused supercar that comes from the factory with 789 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, or enough to sprint to 62 mph from rest in 2.8 seconds, run the quarter-mile in 9.9 seconds, and top out at 211 mph.

McLaren Senna by Novitec

Novitec has tuned the Senna's 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 so it now delivers 902 hp and 655 lb-ft. According to the tuner, the extra oomph will see the Senna hit 62 mph in 2.7 seconds. The top speed is unchanged however, likely due to the Senna's massive rear wing.

This might not seem like much of an improvement, but if you take the Senna to the track, where it should be driven, Novitec said you'll experience better throttle response and a larger torque curve—both ideal for powering in and out of corners.

McLaren Senna by Novitec

Key modifications include a new engine control module to alter the mapping for the fuel injectors and ignition, as well as adjust the level of boost. A custom exhaust system made from Inconel has also been added. You'll notice that Novitec's exhaust features two exit pipes instead of the stock Senna's three.

The final touch is a set of forged wheels measuring 20 inches up front and 21 in the rear. The wheels are Vossen's MC3 center-lock design and are available in 72 different colors and with the choice of a brushed or polished surface. Novitec has wrapped them in Pirelli P Zeroes measuring 255/30 up front and 325/25 at the rear.

McLaren Senna by Novitec

Novitec can also modify the interior of the Senna. For instance, the company can add Alcantara or leather trim in any color the customer desires.

Novitec is most famous for its upgrades for Ferrari but in recent years the company has branched out to cover more models, including those from Tesla. And most of the upgrades the company offers can be ordered individually.