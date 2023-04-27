Shelby American has launched its first electric vehicle in the form of a tuned Ford Mustang Mach-E. Rather than increasing horsepower, the modifications are focused on handling and styling.
BMW was once again spotted testing a prototype for its redesigned M5, and this time the test vehicle sported the production-bound lights and wheels. The new super sedan will feature a hybrid powertrain, but there are rumors of a fully electric powertrain as an alternative at some point.
Aurora Innovation plans to launch a commercial service next year with self-driving trucks transporting goods between Dallas and Houston. Aurora is the self-driving technology company founded by one of the original engineers of the Google Self-Driving Car Project, now Waymo, and it's also working on a robotaxi service in partnership with Toyota.
