Lucid's Gravity is ready to start testing on public roads, the electric-vehicle startup announced on Tuesday.

The Gravity is an SUV that will offer seating for up to seven, split over three rows. Buyers will also be able to choose a two-row option with five seats or a three-row option with six seats, where the second row gets two individual seats that recline.

It is being developed on the same platform as Lucid's debut model, the Air sedan. Known as LEAP (Lucid Electric Advanced Platform), the platform supports outputs of more than 1,200 hp and range estimates of more than 500 miles in the Air. No specs for the Gravity have been revealed but according to Lucid, it will offer more range than any electric SUV on the market today.

“The Lucid Air redefined the sedan category, and as our technology continues to evolve and lead the market, we are in a place where the Gravity is positioned to change the world of SUVs,” Peter Rawlinson, Lucid's CEO, said in a statement.

Lucid Gravity testing

The Gravity will also feature a glass roof, like the Air, and Lucid has confirmed the SUV will come with a next-generation digital dash with the company's new user interface first detailed last fall. The new interface is more intuitive than Lucid's original design, according to the company, and with it comes Lucid's hands-free driver-assist feature for highways.

Lucid is expected to start the reservation process for the Gravity this year. The company has previously said deliveries will start in 2024. Production will be handled at Lucid's plant in Casa Grande, Arizona, where the Air is built.

It's too early to talk pricing, but Lucid has hinted that as it launches more models and builds economies of scale, it will be able to lower its prices. The Air is currently priced from $87,400 for the base Pure grade with rear-wheel drive. The SUV will likely sell at a small premium over the sedan.