Ford's V-8-powered F-150 Raptor R has received the 6x6 treatment courtesy of Hennessey Performance Engineering, though it doesn't come cheap.

The Texas tuner and maker of the Venom F5 hypercar on Tuesday revealed the new VelociRaptoR 6x6 with a price tag of $499,999. That price includes the cost of the donor F-150 Raptor R.

The VelociRaptoR 6x6 runs a stock F-150 Raptor R powertrain, specifically a supercharged 5.2-liter V-8 that's rated at 700 hp. Hennessey has upgrades for the powertrain that take power levels to 1,000 hp, meaning buyers of the VelociRaptoR 6x6 with extra-deep pockets will likely be able to further dial up the power.

Beyond the powertrain, the VelociRaptoR 6x6 sports an extended boxed frame and a second, fully functional locking rear axle. A 3.0-inch lift kit has also been installed to allow Hennessey to fit 20-inch wheels wrapped in 37-inch off-road tires. According to Hennessey, the upgrade improves traction by more than 50%. The company also claims an improvement in cargo capacity of more than 45% thanks to an 8-foot bed in place of the stock 5.5-foot bed.

Measuring almost 27 feet long, seven feet tall, and seven feet wide, the VelociRaptoR 6x6 will hardly go unnoticed. However, Hennessey adds items that include new bumpers, additional LED lights, and custom badges and graphics for a little more flair.

The new vehicle joins Hennessey's growing array of six-wheeled rides that includes a regular F-150 Raptor 6x6 (VelociRaptor), as well as Ram 1500 TRX (Mammoth TRX) and Chevrolet 1500 Silverado (Goliath) 6x6 trucks.