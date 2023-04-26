Land Rover's Defender 130 has received a V-8 option, giving performance fans a reason to check out the stretched SUV.

Revealed on Wednesday, the new Defender 130 V8 features the same supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 already offered in the smaller Defender 90 and Defender 110 V8 models, though peak power is down slightly at 493 hp versus the 518 hp of the other models.

Performance is still impressive for an off-road-ready vehicle with seating for up to eight, with Land Rover quoting a 0-60 mph time of 5.4 seconds.

Unlike some of the competition, Land Rover doesn't go out of its way to differentiate its V-8 Defenders from the less potent models. There are some “V8” badges and quad-exhaust tips. Otherwise, the styling remains largely unchanged. Buyers will have to settle for either Carpathian Gray or Santorini Black for the exterior, and 22-inch wheels, matrix LED headlights, and darkened taillights are all standard.

2024 Land Rover Defender 130 V8

Inside, the vehicle is equipped with a number of the Defender's top-shelf items, including 14-way heated and cooled seats up front, a heated steering wheel lined in suedecloth, a head-up display, and a Meridian sound system. An 11.4-inch infotainment screen and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also standard.

The Defender 130 V8 isn't the only new addition to the Defender lineup. Land Rover on Wednesday also revealed the Defender 130 Outbound, a model that drops the third row in order to free up space for adventure gear. With the second row folded flat, there's close to 89 cubic feet of storage. Items like lashing points, a cargo net, and rubber floor matting that can fold down to protect the rear fascia when loading items are also found in the Defender 130 Outbound. Powertrains consist of the Defender 130's six-cylinder units.

2024 Land Rover Defender 130 Outbound 2024 Land Rover Defender 130 Outbound 2024 Land Rover Defender 130 Outbound

Land Rover also has a County Exterior Pack for the Defender 110. This adds retro touches to the SUV, including custom graphics and 20-inch wheels with a heritage design.

Land Rover hasn't announced plans for the latest Defender options in the U.S., but they are currently available to order in other markets.