McLaren has upgraded the 720S and rebranded it a 750S in the process. The basic formula stays the same, but almost every major aspect has been enhanced in some way, including power output from the familiar twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 engine.

Land Rover's Defender enters the 2024 model year with some new features, including the addition of a V-8 option to the stretched Defender 130. The V-8 delivers close to 500 hp and will hustle the eight-seat SUV from 0-60 mph in a little over five seconds.

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a redesigned E-Class. While the newcomer may look similar to the outgoing model, there's a new platform, a longer wheelbase, and a much more advanced interior. There's no longer a V-8 option, and that will likely also extend to the future E 63 from AMG.

