GMC's new Hummer EV SUV is hitting the market in both Edition 1 and 3X grades. Both grades come with the same 830-hp powertrain, but the lesser 3X grade gets the most range as its wheel and tire combination is more efficient than the standard set on the Edition 1.

Chevrolet's redesigned Colorado has just spawned a ZR2 off-road model for 2023, but come the 2024 model year there will be a more capable ZR2 Bison grade. New teaser photos hint at some of the upgrades that will feature on the Bison.

The Swedish company NEVS has gone into hibernation a decade after its battle to save Saab. This is the company that bought the remains of Saab after its 2011 bankruptcy, and briefly restarted Saab production in Sweden in 2013. However, things quickly went south from there and now NEVS is also finished.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

