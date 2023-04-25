BMW's M2 has been redesigned for the 2023 model year, with the new car sticking with a high-performance inline-6, rear-wheel drive, and the choice of manual or automatic transmissions. It's gained some weight, which was noticeable during our first drive, but there's a lot more horsepower as well.

Audi is committed to entering Formula 1 by the 2026 season, both as a constructor and power unit supplier. The company recently gave an update on its progress, including confirmation its first completed power unit will be ready for testing this year.

Lucid will follow up its award-winning Air sedan with an SUV to be called the Gravity. The electric-vehicle startup has released the first photos of a Gravity prototype and confirmed testing on public roads is about to get underway. The start of deliveries is expected in 2024.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review: 2023 BMW M2 tells tales from the Dragon

Audi gives update on F1 program

Lucid Gravity electric SUV starts on-road testing

Lincoln Navigator vs. Cadillac Escalade: Compare Luxury SUVs

Jay Leno tests Finale Speed's carbon-fiber 1969 Chevy Camaro

California hits 1.5 million plug-in vehicles

2024 Porsche 911 GT3 spy shots and video

2021 Ram 1500 pickup recalled for engine stall issue

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport race car gains upgrade package

Reminder: EPA range for EVs isn't a highway number