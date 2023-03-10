Scout teased its electric SUV, we drove the 2023 Genesis Electrified G80, and Ford detailed the 2024 Mustang's digital screens. It's the Week in Reverse right here at Motor Authority.

Scout Motors announced its electric SUV will cost about $40,000 when it goes on sale in 2026. Teasers of the electric SUV and its electric pickup companion revealed boxy profiles.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV was caught undergoing cold-weather testing on public roads in Europe. The electric luxury SUV sported minimal camouflage and featured a stand-up hood ornament, badges on the C-pillars, and the now-trademark Maybach grille pattern on its nose.

Driving the 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 made us question whether Mercedes-Benz made mistakes with the EQE. The EG80 deftly trades gas for electrons and wears the compromises it inherits from its gas architecture well. It's an EV that doesn't scream it's an EV.

Lamborghini detailed the plug-in powertrain of the Aventador's successor. The next Lambo flagship supercar will pack a new V-12 and three electric motors to make more than 1,000 hp. It will be interesting to see how that affects weight.

We took a deep dive into the 2024 Ford Mustang's digital screens and their capabilities. The 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and 13.4-inch touchscreen use Ford's Sync 4 software and the Unreal Engine to enable graphic animations. The screens will also be home to multiple performance functions that should delight tech and muscle car fans alike.