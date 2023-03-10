Ford is launching a redesigned Mustang for 2024, and while the new car keeps the platform and powertrains of its predecessor, the interior has been fully revamped. New to the car is a digital dash running the latest version of Ford's Sync 4 infotainment system, and we had some time to play with it.

Mitsubishi will launch 16 vehicles globally over the next five years, more than half of which will be electrified. It's all part of Mitsubishi's goal to have every vehicle in its lineup electrified by 2035.

Toyota has dominated the World Endurance Championship in recent years with its GR010 Hybrid LMH, but with new competition coming this season from Cadillac, Ferrari, Porsche, and Vanwall, Toyota has decided to update its race car. The focus of those updates has been in the areas of efficiency and reliability.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Getting in sync with the 2024 Ford Mustang’s digital screens

Mitsubishi teases multiple EVs, including pickup truck

Toyota to face new Hypercar competition with updated GR010 LMH

2023 BMW X7 review

Ferrari has something "special" to reveal on March 16

Utility proposes huge EV charging network funded by ratepayers

Redesigned 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class priced from $48,250

Tiguan vs RAV4: Crossover SUV Comparison

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG E 53 Wagon spy shots

NHTSA investigating Tesla Model Y steering wheel detachment