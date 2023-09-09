Tesla revealed a major update for the Model 3 this week. There's new styling inside and out, and potentially more range thanks to improved aerodynamic efficiency.

Lotus Emeya

Lotus revealed the Emeya, an electric sedan to challenge the Tesla Model S Plaid. It enters production next year, and in range-topping guise will deliver 905 hp.

Bizzarrini Giotto

Bizzarrini is back with its first new car in decades. It's a supercar called the Giotto, and it's powered by nothing other than a Cosworth-developed V-12.

1962 Ferrari 330 LM bearing chassis no. 3765 - Photo credit: RM Sotheby's

Ferrari only built four examples of its 330 LM back in the 1960s, and only two of them match the design of the more famous 250 GTO. Now one of those two cars is coming up for sale and the estimates point to a selling price in the vicinity of $60 million.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally

The Ford Mustang Mach-E currently tops out with the GT Performance grade, but the Blue Oval this week revealed a new variant with more torque, more ground clearance, and some aerodynamic mods. It's called the Mustang Mach-E Rally, and it's expected to run to 60 mph in less than 3.5 seconds.

2024 Toyota Century SUV

Toyota revealed an SUV carrying its ultra-exclusive Century nameplate. The vehicle is bigger than a Range Rover, and will start at $170,000 in Toyota's home market of Japan.

2024 Audi Q8

Audi's Q8 range was updated this week. There's new styling, more trim options for the cabin, and a mild-hybrid system standard on all V-6 powertrains.

2024 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

And finally, Dodge revealed its 2024 Durango, and included in the range is the SRT Hellcat powered by the familiar supercharged 6.2-liter V-8. The 710-hp engine bows out of production later this year, which means the 2024 model year is almost certain to be the last for the Durango's SRT Hellcat variant.