A prototype for the successor to the Audi A4 Avant wagon has been spotted ahead of a likely debut late this year or early next. The car is expected to adopt an A5 badge, as part of Audi's new naming strategy that will see models with internal-combustion engines feature an odd number in their names.

Volvo's XC40 Recharge and the related C40 Recharge enter the 2024 model year with some updates. The updates include a new grade with a single motor mounted at the rear axle—a configuration that will make the electric compact crossovers the first Volvos in 25 years to be sold in the U.S. with rear-wheel drive.

Caterham is working on an electric sports car and has hired talented designer Anthony Jannarelly to help shape it. He's the designer behind the Jannarelly Design-1 sports car, and he plans to transfer that car's retro-futuristic design philosophy to Caterham.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2025 Audi A5 Avant spy shots

2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge, C40 Recharge gain range, RWD

Caterham plans electric sports car with design by Anthony Jannarelly

Chevy Trax vs. Trailblazer: Compare Compact Crossover SUVs

"Gran Turismo" movie trailer released, based on Nissan GT Academy

2023-2024 XC40 Recharge, C40 EVs get $2,500 Costco discount

Rolls-Royce ends production of top-selling Dawn convertible

Review: 2023 Jeep Wagoneer

Ford cuts Mustang Mach-E prices, again

Volvo EX90 electric SUV already sold out for its first year