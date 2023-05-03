Volvo's XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge electric compact crossovers will enter the 2024 model year with updates aimed at improving efficiency and, in turn, range.

Key among them will be a new Single Motor grade with a single motor at the rear axle providing rear-wheel drive—the first time Volvo will be offering rear-wheel drive on one of its vehicles in the U.S. in 25 years.

The Single Motor versions of the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge will come with 248 hp and an 82-kwh battery capable of charging at 200 kw. Volvo estimates the XC40 Recharge Single Motor to deliver 293 miles of range and the C40 Recharge Single Motor to deliver 297 miles. And because of the battery's 200-kw charging capacity, Volvo said a 10-80% charge can be completed in 28 minutes using a DC fast charger.

The existing Twin Motor grade with dual-motor all-wheel drive will also receive a range increase for 2024. Instead of the current setup with the same 201-hp motor at each axle, the new setup will feature a 255-hp motor at the rear axle and a 147-hp at the front axle designed to switch on only when neccessary. The battery will be the existing 78-kwh unit capable of charging at 150 kw.

Volvo estimates the XC40 Recharge Twin Motor to return a range of 254 miles and the C40 Recharge Twin Motor a range of 257 miles. That compares to the current 2023 models that return EPA-rated range estimates of 223 and 226 miles, respectively.

EPA-rated range estimates for the 2024 models will be announced closer to the market launch.

Other changes for 2024 will include a new 19-inch wheel design claimed to improve efficiency by reducing drag, plus new paint and interior trim options.

Pricing and availability will be announced at a later date.