We got a glimpse of the Kia EV9, we drove the 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, and the 2024 Audi Q7 continued testing on public roads. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Kia announced the EV9 will debut on March 15. The announcement came with a teaser video showing off the front and rear lightning elements, as well as the side profile of the electric three-row crossover SUV.

Ford said production of the F-150 Lightning electric truck will resume on March 13. The automaker believes it has figured out the battery issue that led to a truck catching on fire, and changes are underway to ensure it doesn't happen again. No recall was announced. Ford also announced it intends to ramp up production to 150,000 Lightnings per year by the end of 2023.

We drove the 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS on the racetrack and found it's essentially a street-legal race car. With buttons to modify the downforce, suspension, rear differential, and more right from the steering wheel, it offers numerous ways for drivers to try to find the perfect lap.

Rivian announced a 390-mile Max Pack battery option will be added to the R1S lineup this fall. The new pack will feature LFP chemistry and be paired with the automaker's new in-house developed dual-motor powertrain.

The 2024 Audi Q7 continued testing on public roads. Enduring what appeared to be final cold-weather testing, the refreshed Q7 was covered in minimal camouflage. An updated fascia and lightning elements could be seen.