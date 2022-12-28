A redesigned Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class is headed to showrooms soon, and it will once again spawn high-performance AMG variants. Our latest spy shots reveal a prototype for AMG's new GLC 43, which will come with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 pumping out over 400 hp.

Volkswagen will use the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show in January to present its next electric vehicle. The vehicle is expected to be a mid-size sedan previewed earlier this year by the ID.Aero concept car.

Porsche's rugged 911 Dakar may be limited in production, but the automaker is open to adding more vehicles like it to the 911 range. Porsche's chief has said he's open to making rugged 911s a new model range within the 911 family, similar to the current GT and heritage ranges.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 43 spy shots and video

VW's next ID EV to debut at 2023 CES

Porsche 911 Dakar may lead to more rugged 911s

Automakers to discontinue these cars in 2023

Volvo will limit software subscriptions to major upgrades

Study: PHEVs aren't plugged in as often as regulators assume

Porsche's PDK transmission goes back to 1980s race cars

2023 Porsche Macan review

Cadillac Goddess returns for a new era

Tesla ups its discount on Model 3 and Model Y to $7,500