The Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray leaked, the 2024 Cadillac Lyriq's price decreased, and we drove the McLaren Artura. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray hybrid leaked on the automaker's website, revealing a planned market launch for the electrified sports car of summer 2023. Featuring a similar wide-body design as the Z06, the hybrid Corvette will have multiple electric motors and all-wheel drive.

The Ford Megazilla crate engine was revealed at PRI. With 615 hp, the big V-8 is targeted at car builds. Light on details, it's unclear how much the engine will cost, but the 430-hp Godzilla version of the same engine costs $9,175.

Cadillac rolled back the 2024 Lyriq's planned price increase to about $70,000 as the automaker takes pre-orders ahead of spring deliveries. Cadillac said it will actually cut the price slightly to about $60,000 for the single-motor, rear-wheel drive model and about $64,000 for the dual-motor, all-wheel drive model, but feature changes haven't been revealed yet.

Jay Leno explained the accident that led to burns on his face, chest, and hands. The comedian was in good humor as he spoke to the "Today" show about the incident and what is expected to be a complete recovery, but noted he's not George Clooney and his appearance isn't as important as it might be for others.

We had our first stint behind the wheel of the 2023 McLaren Artura plug-in hybrid. McLaren's latest supercar is more efficient than any model to come before it but remains fun and sticks to the company's core principle of keeping it light. While the hybrid powertrain is terrific, the transmission can be finicky with shifts that are sometimes too lazy on the street and other times too disruptive on the track.