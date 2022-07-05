The Hyundai N model line is about to expand, again.

On Monday, Hyundai teased two upcoming N models on its global Twitter account. The teasers are part of the automaker's N Day announcement, which will take place on July 15.

Stop scrolling so fast … otherwise, you’ll miss it again. The #HyundaiN Day is coming. Which Hyundai N would you expect to start a new chapter of driving fun?#Hyundai pic.twitter.com/gEyFKwQeM7 — Hyundai Worldwide (@Hyundai_Global) July 5, 2022

One teaser places a blurred vehicle on a racetrack. Despite the fuzziness, the vehicle appears to be a hatchback and is painted in the signature Performance Blue blue color all previous N models have worn for their debuts.

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Given the timing and profile, this might be the electric Ioniq 5 N, which has been spotted undergoing testing both on the street and track multiple times.

Spy shots have indicated the Ioniq 5 N will feature a lowered suspension, wider front and rear tracks, low-profile tires, and a new wheel design. Upgraded brakes were spotted with larger calipers and rotors. Tweaks to the front and rear fascias are expected. Power output will be in the neighborhood of 576 hp and 546 lb-ft of torque, with a 0-60 mph sprint of about 3.5 seconds. All-wheel drive will likely be standard.

The second image shows a sedan or fastback with a large rear wing. It could be a in the shadows with a sheet draped over it. The profile indicates it could be a Sonata N or it could be based on a vehicle not currently in the lineup.

The second teaser notes the vehicle envisions "the future of N with legacy," leading us to believe the blue car in the first image might be electric, while the second car might be a last-hurrah for a new gas-powered N car.