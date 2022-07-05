America's Glickenhaus Racing has revealed a striking new livery for its 007 LMH race car that's currently enjoying its second year in the Hypercar class of the World Endurance Championship.

Glickenhaus fields two cars, both wearing a combination of red, white and black. The new blue and white livery unveiled on Monday adopts the sky blue hue featured in Glickenhaus' crest logo.

Glickenhaus hasn't said when the livery will be applied to its race cars.

Why the change? Toyota's dominating GR010 LMH also wears a red and white livery, so the blue will make it easier to spot Glickenhaus' cars on the track. And next season will see many more cars take to the track as multiple manufacturers are set to join the fray, competing with both LMH cars and the new LMDh cars, so the ability to stand out will become even more important. Balance of performance rules will be used to ensure an even playing field.

No. 709 Glickenhaus 007 LMH at the 2021 8 Hours of Portimao

Acura, Alpine, Audi (maybe), BMW, Cadillac and Porsche are all committed to LMDh, while Ferrari, Glickenhaus, Peugeot, and Toyota are all committed to LMH. Lamborghini also announced in May that it will join the LMDh fold in 2024.

Currently there's only Alpine, Glickenhaus and Toyota competing in the WEC's Hypercar class. Both Glickenhaus and Toyota field LMH cars, while Alpine races with a grandfathered LMP1 car.

Even though LMDh cars are eligible for the WEC's Hypercar class, the cars are primarily designed to compete in the revived GTP class of the IMSA SportsCar Championship, which starts next season. However, a number of manufacturers planning to exclusively compete in the SportsCar Championship have also said they will race at certain WEC rounds, namely the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Glickenhaus' 007 is an in-house designed race car powered by a bespoke twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-8 developed by France's Pipo Moteurs. Glickenhaus has also revealed a related 007S hypercar designed for road use, though production will only happen if Glickenhaus receives a minimum 24 orders. The price for one is set at $2.3 million.