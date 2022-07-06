Ferrari has provided the first teasing look at its new race car being developed to meet LMH (Le Mans Hypercar) rules, meaning it will be eligible for both the Hypercar class of the FIA World Endurance Championship and the GTP (Grand Touring Prototype) class of the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Ferrari thus far has only announced a commitment to the WEC, whose highlight is the 24 Hours of Le Mans, though its LMH could still appear at select SportsCar Championship rounds, such as the 24 Hours of Daytona.

Initial testing of the LMH takes place this summer. Ferrari is developing the car in time for the 2023 motorsports season, the first season in which LMH cars will also compete against cars developed to meet the separate LMDh (Le Mans Daytona hybrid) rules. Balance of Performance will be used to ensure a level playing field.

Acura, Alpine, Audi (maybe), BMW, Cadillac and Porsche are all committed to LMDh, while Glickenhaus, Peugeot, and Toyota are all committed to LMH, along with Ferrari. Lamborghini also announced in May that it will join the LMDh fold in 2024.

When Ferrari's LMH hits the track at the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans, it will be the first time in 50 years that a Ferrari has competed at the top level in the French endurance classic.

Ferrari isn't going it alone this time around, though. It will partner with AF Corse for the LMH campaign, with the new team to be known as Ferrari - AF Corse. AF Corse currently competes in the WEC's GT classes, using Ferrari's GT race cars.

Ferrari's LMH features a wild design that includes a trio of fins supporting a large rear wing. There's also thin light strips at the front likely forming part of the headlights. A similar design features on Ferrari's Daytona SP3 Icona Series limited-edition supercar unveiled in 2021.

It's possible the design motif will also appear on a road car inspired by Ferrari's LMH racer, a model that's thought to serve as the successor to the LaFerrari. Recall, Ferrari tends to launch one of its so-called Special Series models like the LaFerrari and previous Enzo once every decade, and next year the LaFerrari will be a decade old. Stay tuned.