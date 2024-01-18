BMW is testing prototypes for a redesigned X3 that is likely to debut later this year. The new compact crossover looks to be taking on an evolutionary design, though this time around it is expected to spawn an electric variant that will boast unique styling.

Dodge only days ago released a series of teaser photos for its new electric vehicle to replace the Challenger and Charger muscle cars, and now a prototype has been spotted on the move. Although Dodge has insisted the car will be offered with electric power only, rumors persist a gas engine will be made available.

Mazda is committed to the rotary and will establish a dedicated team for rotary engine development. All future applications will likely see the engine serving purely as a range extender for an electric powertrain, a setup Mazda has already introduced in the MX-30 electric compact crossover in some markets.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

