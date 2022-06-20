Ford's modern Bronco received the Raptor treatment for 2022, and we've just spent some time behind the wheel. The wild off-roader is coming to dealerships this summer packing 418 hp and a base price of $69,995, including destination.

Volkswagen's ID.Buzz, the spiritual successor to the iconic Microbus, is now in production and a video takes us through the electric van's plant in Hanover, Germany. The ID.Buzz starts deliveries in Europe this fall but won't reach the U.S. until sometime next year.

Cadillac is finally working on a true flagship sedan. It's called the Celestiq, and a near-production concept will be presented in July. The Celestiq has been described as a big and bold electric fastback, and it's confirmed to ride on General Motors' Ultium platform.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor bedevils the dust, terrorizes all terrain, for $69,995

VW ID.Buzz production gets underway

Cadillac Celestiq to debut in late July, enter production at GM Global Tech Center

2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV review

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe spy shots and video: Coupe-like crossover coming with lots of tech

BMW iX prototype to go 600 miles with mixed-chemistry battery pack

Dedicated BMW M1 fan builds Procars from spare parts

2023 Genesis GV60 vs 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5: Compare Electric Cars

Verstappen holds off Sainz to win 2022 F1 Canadian Grand Prix

Why wireless charging matters for electric cars