When it comes to the land speed record for a production car, the honor goes to America's SSC and its Tuatara hypercar. A Tuatara driven by its owner managed to reach a two-way average speed of 295 mph recently, smashing the previous record of 282.9 mph which the same car and driver set a year ago.

Porsche is rumored to be working on a modern take on the 911 2.5 S/T of the 1970s, and we likely have the first spy shots of a prototype. The prototype looks like the testers we saw for the 911 GT3 Touring, though there are unique elements that point to this being another retro sports car along the lines of the recently revealed 911 Sport Classic.

The Ford Bronco Raptor starts sales this summer and we've just learned that the vehicle will be more powerful than previously thought. Yes, we finally have power figures for the high-performance SUV's twin-turbocharged V-6, courtesy of Ford CEO Jim Farley.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

